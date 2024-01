IOWA GOP CAUCUS COUNT ESTIMATED AROUND 110,000

IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY OFFICIALS SAY IT APPEARS 110,298 IOWANS PARTICIPATED IN MONDAY NIGHT’S CAUCUSES.

THAT’S AROUND 15 PERCENT OF REGISTERED REPUBLICAN VOTERS.

IOWA G-O-P CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN IS PRAISING THOSE IOWANS WHO BRAVED RECORD-LOW TEMPERATURES AFTER A BLIZZARD BLANKETED THE STATE TO PARTICIPATE IN COMMUNITY DISCUSSIONS ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THE COUNTRY.

IT WAS THE LOWEST TURN-OUT SINCE THE CAUCUSES GEORGE W. BUSH WON 24 YEARS AGO.

THE RECORD FOR REPUBLICAN PARTICIPATION IN THE IOWA CAUCUSES WAS SET IN 2016, WHEN 189-THOUSAND IOWANS PARTICIPATED.