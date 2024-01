FENTANYL SEIZURES INCREASE IN 5 STATE AREA

THE FIVE STATE DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION BASED IN OMAHA REPORTS AN 83 PERCENT INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF FENTANYL PILLS SEIZED IN 2023.

THE D-E-A REMOVED AN ESTIMATED 2.9 MILLION LETHAL DOSES OF FENTANYL BOTH IN PILL AND POWDER FORM, FROM IOWA, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA.

NATIONALLY, THE D-E-A SEIZED MORE THAN 77 MILLION FENTANYL PILLS AND NEARLY 12,000 POUNDS OF FENTANYL.

THAT AMOUNTED TO MORE THAN 386 MILLION DEADLY DOSES, ENOUGH TO KILL EVERY AMERICAN.

WITHIN THE D-E-A OMAHA DIVISION, MINNESOTA RECORDED THE LARGEST INCREASE IN PILL SEIZURES, WITH INVESTIGATORS TAKING OFF MORE THAN 417,000 PILLS FOR A 127 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2022.

IOWA WAS SECOND WITH A 105 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2022, WITH MORE THAN 141,000 PILLS SEIZED IN 2023.

NORTH DAKOTA PILL SEIZURES INCREASED NEARLY 50 PERCENT WHILE NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA NUMBERS DECLINED.

FENTANYL IS THE LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH FOR AMERICANS BETWEEN THE AGES OF 18 AND 45.

TWO STATES, NEBRASKA AND NORTH DAKOTA, RECORDED A JUMP IN METHAMPHETAMINE SEIZURES.

IN NEBRASKA, D-E-A INVESTIGATORS SEIZED MORE THAN 1,000 POUNDS OF METH, THE LARGEST SEIZURE IN FIVE YEARS.

COCAINE SEIZURES WERE ALSO UP IN MINNESOTA, NORTH DAKOTA AND SOUTH DAKOTA IN 2023.

