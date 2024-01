ERNST SAYS REYNOLDS WON’T BE HURT BY CAUCUS ENDORSEMENT

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS SHE DOESN’T THINK THE ENDORSEMENT OF IOWA GOP CAUCUS RUNNER UP RON DESANTIS BY KIM REYNOLDS WILL HURT THE GOVERNOR’S POLITICAL FUTURE IN IOWA:

JONIKIM1 OC……I WOULD SAY. :15

ERNST SAYS REYNOLDS HAS DONE A GREAT JOB LEADING THE STATE:

JONIKIM2 OC……IN NEBRASKA. :25

ERNST SAYS THE FACT DONALD TRUMP PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS OUR PRESIDENTHELPED GIVE HIM AN ADVANTAGE IN IOWA:

JONIKIM3 OC…….SURPRISES OUT THERE. :12

THE SENATOR SAYS SHE WAS PLEASED TO SEE THAT WELL OVER A HUNDRED THOUSAND REPUBLICANS TURNED OUT FOR THE CAUCUSES.

SHE SAYS THAT TURNOUT WAS CRITICAL TO HELP IOWA MAINTAIN ITS FIRST IN THE NATION POLITICAL STATUS.

ERNST APPEARED ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE” WEDNESDAY MORNING.