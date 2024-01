THE RECENT WINTER STORM AND SUB-ZERO COLD HAS TAKEN A TOLL ON AREA BLOOD DONATIONS IN THE TRI-STATE AREA.

LAST WEEK ALONE, LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER HAD TO CANCEL MULTIPLE MOBILE BLOOD DRIVES AND ADJUST HOURS OR CLOSE DONOR CENTERS RESULTING IN CLOSE TO 1,000 UNITS LOST.

IF YOU HAD TO CANCEL YOUR BLOOD DONATION, PLEASE MAKE PLANS TO RESCHEDULE.

VISIT THEIR WEBSITE, LIFESERVEBLOODCENTER.ORG. OR CALL 800.287.4903.