Steins & Vines 2024
GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS: $30
DESIGNATED DRIVER TICKETS INCLUDE:
DON’T FORGET!
• No professional photography will be allowed unless permission is given beforehand directly from Steins and Vines board members. Proof will be needed.
• MUST BE 21+
• Designated Drivers are not allowed to drink any alcoholic beverages
(If caught drinking alcohol you will be escorted off premises)
• Tickets are non-refundable
• Rain or shine event
• No outside food or beverages permitted
• No pets or coolers
• Be prepared to present proper ID
(LOCATIONS MAY REQUIRE CASH ONLY)
**TICKET PRICE WILL NOT BE REFUNDED IF YOU PURCHASE TICKETS AND ARE UNDER THE AGE OF 21***
WHO & WHAT ABOUT?
Powell Broadcasting, with the help of our great vendors and sponsors, presents Steins & Vines 2024! We’re limiting the attendance to prevent over-crowding, so get your tickets early.
Steins & Vines is most definitely the best-of-all festivals coming to the Sioux City Convention Center. Let us entertain, while you taste beer, wine, hard cider, and energy drinks from across the local area and beyond.
All attendees receive a souvenir tasting glass. VIP admission starts at 12 noon and includes appetizers from Sneaky’s Chicken. General admission starts at 1 p.m. and continues until 3:30 p.m. We will entertain you with live music through-out the festival.