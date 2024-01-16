Home Contests & Events Steins & Vines

Steins & Vines

Baily Sitzmann
Steins & Vines 2024

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS: $30

2024 GA tickets available at sponsor locations during their normal business hours until sold out. 
Sponsors:
Downtown Liquor
Beer on Floyd
Old Chicago
Cork It!
Marto Brewing Co.
Buy your tickets online:

DESIGNATED DRIVER TICKETS INCLUDE:

Available at the door for $10
Must be 21+
No alcohol consumption allowed
for DD ticket holders

DON’T FORGET!

• No professional photography will be allowed unless permission is given beforehand directly from Steins and Vines board members. Proof will be needed.

• MUST BE 21+
• Designated Drivers are not allowed to drink any alcoholic beverages
(If caught drinking alcohol you will be escorted off premises)
• Tickets are non-refundable
• Rain or shine event
• No outside food or beverages permitted
• No pets or coolers
• Be prepared to present proper ID

(LOCATIONS MAY REQUIRE CASH ONLY)

**TICKET PRICE WILL NOT BE REFUNDED IF YOU PURCHASE TICKETS AND ARE UNDER THE AGE OF 21***

WHO & WHAT ABOUT?

Powell Broadcasting, with the help of our great vendors and sponsors,  presents Steins & Vines 2024!  We’re limiting the attendance to prevent over-crowding, so get your tickets early.

Steins & Vines is most definitely the best-of-all festivals coming to the Sioux City Convention Center. Let us entertain, while you taste beer, wine, hard cider, and energy drinks from across the local area and beyond.

All attendees receive a souvenir tasting glass.   VIP admission starts at 12 noon and includes appetizers from Sneaky’s Chicken.  General admission starts at 1 p.m. and continues until 3:30 p.m.  We will entertain you with live music through-out the festival.

WHERE ABOUTS?

At the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th Street, in Sioux City. There is plenty of parking available in the ramps with skywalk access to the convention center.

