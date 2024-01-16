Steins & Vines

DON’T FORGET!

• No professional photography will be allowed unless permission is given beforehand directly from Steins and Vines board members. Proof will be needed.

• MUST BE 21+

• Designated Drivers are not allowed to drink any alcoholic beverages

(If caught drinking alcohol you will be escorted off premises)

• Tickets are non-refundable

• Rain or shine event

• No outside food or beverages permitted

• No pets or coolers

• Be prepared to present proper ID

(LOCATIONS MAY REQUIRE CASH ONLY)

**TICKET PRICE WILL NOT BE REFUNDED IF YOU PURCHASE TICKETS AND ARE UNDER THE AGE OF 21***