POLICE RESPOND TO NUMEROUS LOCAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

A SERIES OF ACCIDENTS SLOWED TRAFFIC ON THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE TUESDAY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL EXPLAINS:

CRASHES1 OC….GOING EASTBOUND. :17

FOUR VEHICLES WERE DAMAGED IN TOTAL, AND THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES.

ONE FEMALE PASSENGER SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES BUT DECLINED MEDICAL TREATMENT.

SGT. GILL SAYS ANOTHER ACCIDENT SOON FOLLOWED THE FIRST ONE:

CRASHES2 OC……..A SECOND ACCIDENT. :24

THAT LED TO A SHUTDOWN OF THE WESTBOUND LANES.

GILL SAYS A THIRD ACCIDENT HAPPENED AT 8:30 A.M. A FEW BLOCKS FURTHER WEST ON GORDON DRIVE:

CRASHES3 OC…….ON GORDON DRIVE. :11

SGT. GILL SAYS DRIVERS NEED TO SLOW DOWN BECAUSE OF THE ICE AND SNOW ON LOCAL ROADWAYS:

CRASHES4 OC……..ON THESE STREETS. :19

POLICE RESPONDED TO 25 ACCIDENTS BETWEEN 7AM AND 4PM TUESDAY, MANY OF THEM CAUSED BY PEOPLE DRIVING TOO FAST ON ICY STREETS AND NOT BEING ABLE TO STOP IN TIME.