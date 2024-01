NEBRASKA TRAFFIC DEATHS DECLINE IN 2023

NINETEEN PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASHES ON NEBRASKA ROADWAYS DURING THE MONTH OF DECEMBER, FOUR MORE THAN IN 2022.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO DATA COLLECTED BY THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION.

THE 19 FATALITIES OCCURRED IN 18 FATAL CRASHES.

SEVEN OF THE SIXTEEN VEHICLE OCCUPANTS KILLED WERE NOT USING SEATBELTS.

ONLY 49 OF THE 189 VEHICLE OCCUPANTS WHO DIED IN NEBRASKA CRASHES IN 2023 WERE WEARING A SEATBELT.

A TOTAL OF 231 FATALITIES WERE REPORTED IN NEBRASKA IN 209 FATAL CRASHES LAST YEAR.

THAT’S DOWN FROM 244 IN 2022 BUT AN INCREASE FROM THE SIX YEAR LOW OF 221 RECORDED IN 2021.

2021 IS ALSO THE ONLY YEAR IN THE LAST SIX WHERE UNDER 200 FATAL CRASHES WERE REPORTED IN THE STATE, A TOTAL OF 192 THAT YEAR.