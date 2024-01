THE SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED BY MAYOR BOB SCOTT HAS BEEN LIFTED AS OF 9 A.M. TUESDAY.

VEHICLES MAY BEGIN PARKING ON BOTH SIDES OF THE STREET AGAIN, UNLESS OTHERWISE POSTED.

RESIDENTS WHO HAVE NOT MOVED THEIR SNOWBOUND VEHICLES YET, ARE ASKED TO DO SO TO ASSIST CITY CREWS AS THEY CLEAR THE STREETS.

POLICE ARE STARTING TO TAG THOSE VEHICLES, WHICH WILL BE TOWED IF NOT MOVED.