BENCH TRIAL OF GAUSMAN CIVIL LAWSUIT VS SCHOOL BOARD BEGINS

THE CIVIL TRIAL INVOLVING A LAWSUIT FILED BY FORMER SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN AGAINST SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD BEGAN TUESDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

BEFORE THE BENCH TRIAL BEGAN, PRESIDING JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY RULED AGAINST OBJECTIONS BY BOTH SIDES TO PREVENT LOCAL NEWS MEDIA FROM COVERING THE TRIAL OVER CONCERNS THAT EVIDENCE FROM CLOSED SESSION HEARINGS OF THE SCHOOL BOARD INVOLVING BOARD EVALUATIONS OF GAUSMAN’S JOB PERFORMANCE WILL BE PRESENTED AS EVIDENCE DURING THE TRIAL.

GAUSMAN’S CIVIL SUIT FILED LAST YEAR ACCUSES THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS OF VIOLATING THE IOWA OPEN MEETINGS LAW ON TWO OCCASIONS IN 2022, WHICH IS CHAPTER 21 OF THE STATE CODE.

FORMER SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL WAS THE FIRST WITNESS CALLED BY BRETT NITZSCHKE, THE ATTORNEY DEFENDING THE BOARD MEMBERS.

HE ASKED GREENWELL ABOUT THE FIRST CLOSED SESSION THAT WAS HELD JANUARY 24TH OF 2022:

BUT GREENWELL SAYS GAUSMAN WAS NOT INVITED TO THE FIRST PART OF THAT JANUARY MEETING BY BOARD DISCRETION.

GREENWELL AND SCHOOL BOARD VICE PRESIDENT TAYLOR GOODVIN MET WITH GAUSMAN TWO DAYS LATER TO DISCUSS AN ALLEGED BRIBE MADE TO BOARD MEMBERS BOB MICHAELSON AND JAN GEORGE:

GREENWELL TESTIFIED ABOUT GAUSMAN’S RESPONSE TO THE BRIBE ALLEGATION:

AT THAT POINT GREENWELL TOLD GAUSMAN THE SCHOOL BOARD WOULD HIRE AN OUTSIDE ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER.

HE SAYS GAUSMAN SAID HE WOULD COOPERATE.

GAUSMAN LEFT AS SUPERINTENDENT ON JUNE 30TH OF 2022, AND WAS NOT INVITED TO A CLOSED SESSION ON NOVEMBER 30TH OF THAT YEAR.

GAUSMAN IS ALSO ASKING THAT THE COURT REMOVE FORMER BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL AND BOARD MEMBERS TAYLOR GOODVIN, BOB MICHAELSON AND JAN GEORGE FROM OFFICE.