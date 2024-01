TWO MERCYONE NURSES HONORED

TWO LOCAL NURSES FROM MERCYONE ARE AMONG THE 108 IOWA NURSES RECOGNIZED AS 2024 GREAT IOWA NURSES.

KRISTEN LOFFSWOLD AND ANDREA QUEEN OF MERCYONE, SIOUXLAND ARE AMONG 18 MERCY NURSES STATEWIDE BEING HONORED.

THE PROGRAM WAS ESTABLISHED IN 2004 AND HOSTED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA UNTIL 2020.

IN 2022, WITH THE SUPPORT OF MARY GREELEY MEDICAL CENTER, THE PROGRAM WAS REVIVED.

THE PROGRAM ANNUALLY HONORS IOWA NURSES FOR THEIR CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE NURSING PROFESSION.

A COMMITTEE OF INDIVIDUALS FROM VARIOUS HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS ACROSS IOWA REVIEWS NOMINATIONS FOR THE HONOR.

A VIRTUAL CEREMONY WILL OCCUR LATER THIS YEAR TO RECOGNIZE THE 2024 HONOREES.