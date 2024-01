TRUMP DECLARED G-O-P WINNER OF IOWA CAUCUSES

WITH JUST OVER 86% OF THE BALLOTS COUNTED STATEWIDE, AS OF 10:20 P.M. DONALD TRUMP WON THE REPUBLICAN IOWA CAUCUSES IN THE FIRST POLITICAL EVENT OF 2024 TO NOMINATE THE PARTY’S PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE.

THE FORMER PRESIDENT WAS THE CHOICE OF 52,009 GOP CAUCUS PARTICIPANTS, GARNERING A COMMANDING 50.9 %.AND LEADING IN 98 COUNTIES WITH ONLY JEFFERSON COUNTY LEFT TO REPORT ANY RESULTS.

FLORIIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS IS IN SECOND WITH 21.3% ON 21,806 VOTES.

NIKKI HALEY IS 3RD WITH 19.1% ON 19,485 VOTES.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY IS A DISTANT 4TH, WITH 7.7% ON 7886 VOTES.

RYAN BINKLEY WAS 5TH WITH 0.7% ON 724 VOTES.

THE CAMPAIGN OF RON DESANTIS RELEASED A STATEMENT THAT THEY WERE UPSET WITH NATIONAL MEDIA OUTLETS THEY SAY CALLED TRUMP THE WINNER TOO EARLY IN THE EVENING, AROUND 7:30 P.M..

AT 8:05 P.M. CENTRAL TIME, AN HOUR AFTER THE CAUCUSES BEGAN, DESANTIS’S CAMAPIGN RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING QUOTE:

“IT IS ABSOLUTELY OUTRAGEOUS THAT THE MEDIA WOULD PARTICIPATE IN ELECTION INTERFERENCE BY CALLING THE RACE BEFORE TENS OF THOUSANDS OF IOWANS EVEN HAD A CHANCE TO VOTE.

THE MEDIA IS IN THE TANK FOR TRUMP AND THIS IS THE MOST EGREGIOUS EXAMPLE YET.”- THAT FROM DESANTIS’S COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR ANDREW ROMEO.