PLYMOUTH DEPUTIES RESCUE STRANDED DRIVERS ON HIGHWAY 3

THE RECENT WINTER STORM HAS KEPT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT BUSY.

THE SHERIFF SAYS DESPITE AN ADVISORY SAYING TRAVEL WAS NOT ADVISED ON HIGHWAY 3 IN THE COUNTY AND THAT IT WAS IMPASSABLE IN THE WESTERN PART.

SEVERAL MOTORIST RESCUES STILL TOOK PLACE ON THAT WESTERN STRETCH OF HIGHWAY.

ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 12TH, FOUR SEMI DRIVERS AND OCCUPANTS OF FOUR PASSENGER VEHICLES WERE RESCUED.

ON SATURDAY, FOUR MORE SEMI DRIVERS AND OCCUPANTS OF ANOTHER PASSENGER CAR WERE RESCUED.

ON SUNDAY, OCCUPANTS OF TWO MORE SEMIS WERE RESCUED FROM BEING STRANDED ON THAT STRETCH OF HIGHWAY.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ALSO RESPONDED TO TWO PROPERTY DAMAGE ACCIDENTS AND PERFORMED 35 MOTORIST ASSISTS IN OTHER AREAS OF THE COUNTY.