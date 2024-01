KAUFMANN CONFIDENT ABOUT GOP CAUCUS

THE REPUBLICAN PARTY OF IOWA RAISED OVER 800-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO FINANCE THE OPERATIONS FOR MONDAY’S IOWA CAUCUSES.

THE CAUCUSES ARE NOT LIKE A PRIMARY, WHEN COUNTY AUDITORS AND COUNTY-OWNED VOTING MACHINES PROCESS BALLOTS.

IOWA G-O-P CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN SPOKE BEFORE MONDAY NIGHT’S EVENT TOOK PLACE, AND SAID IT’S A MAJOR UNDERTAKING FOR THE PARTY.

KAUFMANN1 OC……….WITHOUT A HITCH.” :19

KAUFMANN SAYS THE LEVEL OF PRECINCT-LEVEL ORGANIZING ON THE PART OF TWO CAMPAIGNS IS UNPRECEDENTED.

HE WON’T NAME THE CAMPAIGNS, BUT IT’S CLEAR FROM THE ACTIVITY IOWA REPUBLICANS ARE SEEING THAT HE’S REFERRING TO TRUMP AND DESANTIS.

KAUFMANN2 OC……THE GENERAL ELECTION.” :07

KAUFMANN IS ISSUING A WARNING TO DEMOCRATS WHO MAY REGISTER AS REPUBLICANS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE IOWA G-O-P’S CAUCUSES — AND TRY TO CAST A VOTE IN THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S NEW MAIL-IN SYSTEM TO INDICATE WHICH DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE THEY PREFER.

KAUFMANN3 OC……VERY, VERY CAREFULLY.” :07

KAUFMANN SAYS IT MAY TAKE A COUPLE OF MONTHS FOR IOWANS WHO’VE VOLUNTEERED AND WORKED ON THE VARIOUS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGNS TO UNIFY AROUND THE G-O-P FRONTRUNNER AND LIKELY NOMINEE.

KAUFMANN4 OC…….THAT WILL HAPPEN.” :22

KAUFMANN HAS BEEN CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY FOR A DECADE.