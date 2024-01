GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS APPOINTED CAPTAIN CASEY COLLINS AS THE NEW SUPERINTENDENT OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL.

THE 36-YEAR-OLD COLLINS WILL START HIS NEW DUTIES ON JANUARY 22ND, SUCCEEDING THE RETIRED COL.ONEL RICK MILLER.

THE TRANSFER OF COMMAND FOR CAPTAIN COLLINS WILL TAKE PLACE AT A LATER DATE.

COLLINS, WHO WILL BE PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF COLONEL AT THAT TIME, WILL BECOME THE 15TH SUPERINTENDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE HIGHWAY PATROL, WHICH WAS ESTABLISHED IN 1937.