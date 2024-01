PERRY HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL DIES IN AFTERMATH OF SCHOOL SHOOTING

DAN MARBURGER, THE PRINCIPAL OF PERRY HIGH SCHOOL, HAS DIED.

A FAMILY MEMBER POSTED ON HIS GO FUND ME PAGE THAT MARBURGER DIED AROUND 8 A.M. SUNDAY.

MARBURGER WAS SHOT BY A 17-YEAR-OLD STUDENT ON JANUARY 4TH AT HIS HIGH SCHOOL.

THE STATE D-C-I SAYS MARBURGER PLACED HIMSELF IN HARM’S WAY IN AN APPARENT EFFORT TO PROTECT HIS STUDENTS FROM THE SHOOTER AND SUFFERED MULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

MARBURGER WAS ONE OF SEVEN PEOPLE SHOT THAT DAY, AND HAD BEEN HOSPITALIZED IN CRITICAL CONDITION SINCE THAT TIME.

HE IS THE SECOND FATALITY FROM THE SHOOTING.

A SIXTH GRADE STUDENT, ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD AHMIR JOLLIFF’, DIED AFTER BEING SHOT THREE TIMES.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING IN PART “OUR ENTIRE STATE IS DEVASTATED BY THE NEWS OF DAN MARBURGER’S DEATH. DAN COURAGEOUSLY PUT HIMSELF IN HARM’S WAY TO PROTECT HIS STUDENTS, AND ULTIMATELY GAVE HIS OWN LIFE TO SAVE THEM.

HE WILL FOREVER BE REMEMBERED FOR HIS SELFLESS AND HEROIC ACTIONS”.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS ORDERED ALL FLAGS IN IOWA TO BE LOWERED TO HALF-STAFF FROM NOW UNTIL SUNSET ON THE DAY OF MR. MARBURGER’S FUNERAL AND INTERNMENT.