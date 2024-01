DUE TO THE WIND CHILL AND ONGOING SNOW REMOVAL AT THE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDINGS FROM THE RECENT STORMS, THERE WILL BE NO SCHOOL ON MONDAY, JANUARY 15TH IN THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

ALL ACTIVITIES ARE CANCELED.

THE FIRST SEMESTER WILL STILL END ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17.

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS HAVE ALSO CALLED OFF CLASSES FOR MONDAY.