FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS CALLED OFF HIS SCHEDULED REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN APPEARANCE AT BEER CAN ALLEY IN SIOUX CITY ON SUNDAY BECAUSE OF HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS CAUSED BY THE SNOW AND WIND.

DESANTIS IS STILL SCHELDULED TO BE IN SGT. BLUFF AT PUB 52 AT 701 1ST STREET ON MONDAY AFTERNOON AT 1 P.M.

File photo