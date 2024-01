CHANGE IN ONE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS SITE

THERE’S A CHANGE FOR ONE OF THE DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS LOCATIONS FOR WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY NIGHT.

DUE TO SAFETY CONCERNS, INCLUDING DRIFTS UP TO THE ROOF ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE BUILDING AT SERGEANT BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL,,THE SCHOOL CANNOT HAVE ANYONE IN THE BUILDING BECAUSE OF ALL EXITS NOT BEING COMPLETELY CLEARED.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS MOVING THE CAUCUS LOCATION OF PRECINCTS 23 THROUGH 33 TO SIOUX CITY WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL AT 3301 WEST 19TH STREET.

PRECINCTS 1 THROUGH 11 WILL ALSO BE GATHERING AT THE SIOUX CITY WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL COMMONS.

PRECINCTS 12 TO 22 WILL CAUCUS AT THE SIOUX CITY NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL LIBRARY.

PRECINCTS 34 TO 44 WILL HOLD THEIR CAUCUS AT WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL.