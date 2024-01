NO TRAVEL ADVISED IN SIOUXLAND TRI-STATE AREA SATURDAY

MANY AREA AUTHORITIES ARE ADVISING NO TRAVEL IN THE TRI-STATE REGION ON SATURDAY BECAUSE OF STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS BLOWING SNOW OVER AREA ROADS, REDUCING VISIBILITY AND CREATING DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS OF 30 TO 40 BELOW ZERO.

DAKOTA COUNTY AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY WERE PULLING THEIR SNOWPLOWS AS OF NOON SATURDAY.

HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS CONTINUED FROM FRIDAY.

THAT’S WHEN THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF ROADS CLOSED EAST/WEST HIGHWAYS IN DAKOTA COUNTY AND WEST AS IMPASSABLE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

HIGHWAY 20 FROM JACKSON WESTBOUND, HIGHWAY 35 FROM DAKOTA CITY WESTBOUND AND HIGHWAY 12 FROM WILLIS TO PONCA REMAINED CLOSED SATURDAY.

IN IOWA, WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS PULLED PLOWS FROM RURAL HIGHWAYS IN THE COUNTY AT SUNSET FRIDAY..

AROUND 4 P.M, FRIDAY THE IOWA D-O-T CLOSED HIGHWAY 141 IN MONONA COUNTY FROM MAPLETON TO MANNING

INTERSTATE 29 NORTHBOUND FROM SGT. BLUFF TO THE AKRON EXIT WAS CONSIDERED IMPASSABLE FRIDAY EVENING FOR A FEW HOURS.