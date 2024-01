BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORM AND DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS, THE RYAN BINKLEY PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN EVENT IN SERGEANT BLUFF TODAY HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

NIKKI HALEY HAS CANCELLED HER IN-PERSON EVENTS SCHEDULED IN LE MARS, FORT DODGE, AND COUNCIL BLUFFS TODAY.(FRIDAY).

INSTEAD, HER CAMPAIGN WILL BE HOSTING TELEPHONE TOWN HALLS.

HALEY WILL HOLD HER PLYMOUTH COUNTY TELEPHONE TOWN HALL AT 2:30 P.M.

CHECK HER CAMPAIGN WEBSITE FOR DETAILS