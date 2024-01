TRUMP SIOUX CITY EVENT CALLED OFF BECAUSE OF WINTER STORM

BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORM AND BLIZZARD WARNING FOR OUR AREA, DONALD TRUMP HAS CALLED OFF HIS APPEARANCE IN SIOUX CITY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER SATURDAY EVENING.

THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN INSTEAD WILL HOST A TELE-RALLY FEATURING FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP, AND IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD SATURDAY NIGHT AT 7 P.M.

THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS MESSAGES ACROSS SOCIAL MEDIA AND GOOD OLD-FASHIONED TELEPHONES WILL KEEP IOWA CAUCUS-GOERS EXCITED AS MONDAY’S CAUCUS NIGHT APPROACHES.

NO OTHER DETAILS HAD BEEN PROVIDED AS OF EARLY FRIDAY EVENING.