SOME LOCAL IA & NEB HIGHWAYS ARE CLOSED

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF ROADS IS SAYING ALL EAST/WEST HIGHWAYS ARE IMPASSABLE IN THIS SECTION OF THE STATE.

THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS SHOULD BE CONSIDERED CLOSED AND IMPASSABLE:IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA:

HIGHWAY 20 FROM JACKSON WESTBOUND, HIGHWAY 35 FROM DAKOTA CITY WESTBOUND AND HIGHWAY 12 FROM WILLIS TO PONCA.

DUE TO HIGH WINDS, THE PLOWS WILL FOCUS ON NORTH-SOUTH HIGHWAYS ONLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND WILL ONLY BE OUT DURING DAYLIGHT.

ONCE THE WINDS ARE DOWN, THEY WILL REEVALUATE AND START ON THE ABOVE HIGHWAYS.

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS PULLED PLOWS FROM COUNTY ROADS AT 5PM BECAUSE OF POOR VISIBILITY.

THEY WILL RETURN TO PLOWING RURAL ROADS AROUND 6 A.M. SATURDAY OR WHEN VISIBILITY IMPROVES.

HIGHWAY 141 IN MONONA COUNTY HAS BEEN CLOSED FROM MAPLETON TO MANNING BY THE IOWA D-O-T