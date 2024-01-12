COUNTY SHERIFF ADVISES NO TRAVEL UNLESS NECESSARY

THE MIXTURE OF OVER A FOOT OF SNOW AND HIGH WINDS WILL CAUSE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND.

SIOUXLANDERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO STAY HOME IF POSSIBLE. TONY WINGERT WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE CONDITIONS ARE GOING TO GET WORSE.

WINGERT SAYS IF YOU HAVE TO TRAVEL, MAKE SURE YOUR VEHICLE HAS BLANKETS, A SHOVEL, HAND WARMERS, PHONE CHARGER AND NECESSARY MEDICATIONS.

SIOUXLAND WILL BE UNDER A BLIZZARD WARNING AND WIND CHILL WARNING THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office wants to remind you about important safety tips for

driving that will help you prepare for hazardous road conditions in winter weather:

1. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

2. Clear off all the snow and ice from the outside of your vehicle’s windows, lights and

windshield.

3. Turn on your vehicle’s headlights before getting out on the road.

4. Allow more room between you and the vehicle in front of you.

5. Stock up on extra equipment. Gloves, flashlights, boots, warm clothes, phone

charger, food items, first aid kit.

6. Don’t crowd the snowplows. They are out there to make the roads safe for travel.

7. Use good judgement. Only travel if necessary.