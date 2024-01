BECAUSE OF THE ANTICIPATED WINTER STORM THAT’S APPROACHING THE AREA, SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL DISMISS 2 HOURS EARLY THURSDAY.

ALL ACTIVITES ARE CANCELLED.

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WILL ALSO DISMISS 2 HOURS EARLY.

THEY WILL HAVE NO SCHOOL FRIDAY, BUT WILL HAVE SCHOOL MONDAY INSTEAD OF A TEACHER’S WORKDAY.

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN WILL ALSO DISMISS 2 HOURS EARLY.