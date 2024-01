SIOUX CITY POLICE RELEASE PRELIMINARY CRIME STATS FOR 2023

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED PRELIMINARY CRIME STATISTICS FOR 2023.

THE MOST STRIKING INCREASE COMPARING 2022 TO 2023 WAS THE NUMBER OF MURDERS INCREASED FROM ONE TO SEVEN.

THAT ALSO COMPARES WITH THREE IN BOTH 2019 AND 2021 AND EIGHT IN 2020.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS ALSO INCREASED THE PAST YEAR FROM 265 TO 315 AND ROBBERIES WENT UP FROM 60 TO 71.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS, SIOUX CITY’S CRIME RATE HASN’T CHANGED MUCH OVERALL:

OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES DECREASED WITH FOUR FEWER KIDNAPPINGS AND 19 FEWER RAPES REPORTED THAN THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

MUELLER SAYS CURRENT DEPARTMENT INITIATIVES ARE DOING A VERY GOOD JOB OF IDENTIFYING AND PROSECUTING OUR MOST DANGEROUS LOCAL OFFENDERS, AND HE GIVES A LOT OF CREDIT TO HIS OFFICERS:

PROPERTY CRIME STATISTICS SAW AN INCREASE IN BURGLARIES FROM 348 TO 410, BUT THAT’S STILL THE SECOND LOWEST NUMBER IN FIVE YEARS, COMPARING TO 678 IN 2019.

LARCENY THEFTS INCREASED FROM 1915 TO 2151.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS DROPPED BY 14 TO 271, ALSO THE SECOND LOWEST NUMBER IN FIVE YEARS.

THE CHIEF SAYS COMMUNITY POLICING EFFORTS HELP EDUCATE THE PUBLIC ON HOW TO PREVENT THOSE TYPES OF CRIMES FROM HAPPENING:

MUELLER SAYS SIOUX CITY IS OVERALL A SAFE COMMUNITY AND SOME TIMES WE FORGET WHAT WE HAVE:

THE CHIEF SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK TO CREATE POSITIVE RELATIONS WITH THE PUBLIC, AND THANKS THE CITIZENS OF SIOUX CITY FOR THEIR COOPERATION AND EFFORTS WITH HIS OFFICERS AND STAFF.