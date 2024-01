MYRTLE ST. FIRE CAUSE DETERMINED

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE INVESTIGATORS SAY UNATTENDED COOKING WAS THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE THAT HEAVILY DAMAGED THE TWO-STORY HOME AT 2811 MYRTLE STREET WEDNESDAY MORNING.

INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THE FIRE ORIGINATED IN THE KITCHEN OF THE HOME AND SAY COOKING IS THE LEADING CAUSE OF HOME FIRES, BOTH LOCALLY AND NATIONWIDE.

ALL OCCUPANTS ESCAPED THE HOME WITHOUT INJURY BUT A PET DID NOT SURVIVE.

THE HOME WAS RED TAGGED AND IS CONSIDERED A TOTAL LOSS.

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE STRONGLY ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO CHECK THEIR SMOKE ALARMS TO ENSURE THEY WORK IN THE EVENT OF A FIRE.

ANY SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WHO WOULD LIKE A FREE SAFE HOME INSPECTION AND FREE SMOKE ALARMS CAN CONTACT SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AT 279-6377.

Photo by George Lindblade