SEMIS COLLIDE ON HIGHWAY 3 IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

ONE DRIVER WAS INJURED AND SEVERAL HOGS PERISHED IN THE COLLISION OF TWO SEMIS TUESDAY ON HIGHWAY 3 NEAR THE BRUNSVILLE INTERSECTION.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A SEMI CARRYING HOGS ON K-42 FAILED TO STOP AT THE INTERSECTION STOP SIGN AND WAS STRUCK BY THE SECOND SEMI THAT WAS WESTBOUND ON HIGHWAY 3.

BOTH VEHICLES WENT INTO A DITCH.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI CARRYING 160 HOGS, 37-YEAR-OLD KOREY KRIEG OF KINGSLEY, WAS NOT INJURED.

AROUND 60 HOGS DIED IN THE CRASH OR WERE EUTHANIZED DUE TO INJURY.

KRIEG WAS CITED FOR FAILING TO STOP AT A STOP SIGN AND YIELD RIGHT OF WAY.

THE OTHER DRIVER, 48-YEAR-OLD AARON MANLEY OF AKRON, NEEDED EXTRICATION FROM HIS CAB.

HE WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AND WAS LATER RELEASED.

THAT SECTION OF HIGHWAY 3 WAS CLOSED FOR CLEANUP FOR NEARLY SIX HOURS.