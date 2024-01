PAT GILL TO SEEK 8TH TERM AS WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL IS SEEKING ANOTHER TERM IN OFFICE.

GILL, A DEMOCRAT, ANNOUNCED HE WILL RUN FOR AN 8TH TERM IN 2024:

GILL SAYS HE HAD NO INTENTIONS TO SEEK A DIFFERENT OFFICE:

GILL TESTIFIED AT THE VOTING FRAUD TRIAL LAST YEAR OF KIM TAYLOR, THE WIFE OF CURRENT WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR.

GILL SAYS AUDITORS HAVE BEEN CALLED THE GATEKEEPERS OF DEMOCRACY, AND HE TAKES THAT RESPONSIBILITY SERIOUSLY:

GILL SAYS HE HAS A GREAT STAFF, AND IS PROUD OF THE WORK THEY HAVE DONE IN A NON-PARTISAN MANNER IN HELPING TO OVERSEE AND PROTECT THE INTEGRITY OF LOCAL ELECTIONS.