FORMER KINGSLEY POLICE CHIEF SENTENCED

THE FORMER POLICE CHIEF OF KINGSLEY, IOWA WILL SERVE 30 DAYS IN JAIL ON WORK RELEASE.

JAMES DUNN WAS SENTENCED TUESDAY IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY SENTENCED DUNN TO A YEAR IN PRISON ON EACH OF THREE COUNTS OF NON-FELONIOUS MISCONDUCT IN OFFICE IN A PLEA AGREEMENT, WITH THE TERMS TO RUN CONCURRENTLY.

HE THEN SUSPENDED 335 DAYS OF THE SENTENCE WITH CREDIT FOR ONE DAY OF TIME SERVED IN JAIL.

THE JUDGE ALSO DEFERRED SIX FELONY COUNTS AND DISMISSED TEN OTHER COUNTS AGAINST DUNN, WHO WILL ALSO SERVE THREE YEARS PROBATION.

DUNN WILL BE ALLOWED TO SERVE HIS SENTENCE IN PLYMOUTH OR WOODBURY COUNTY.

HE PREVIOUSLY HAD PLED GUILTY IN OCTOBER TO SIX COUNTS OF UNAUTHORIZED DISSEMINATION OF INTELLIGENCE DATA, WHICH ARE CLASS D FELONIES AND THREE COUNTS OF MISCONDUCT IN OFFICE, WHICH ARE SERIOUS MISDEMEANORS.

HE WAS PREVIOUSLY CHARGED WITH 19 TOTAL COUNTS INCLUDING TWO COUNTS OF STALKING INVOLVING HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND, THE WOMAN’S CURRENT BOYFRIEND AND HIS ROOMMATE.