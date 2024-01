FIRE DESTROYS MYRTLE STREET HOME

FIRE DESTROYED A HOME WEDNESDAY IN SIOUX CITY’S CRESCENT PARK DISTRICT.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE FOUND HEAVY FLAMES AND SMOKE COMING FROM THE TWO-STORY HOME.AT 2811 MYRTLE STREET WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 10:15 A.M.

ALL OCCUPANTS ESCAPED THE HOME WITHOUT INJURY BUT A PET DID NOT SURVIVE.

DUE TO DETERIORATING INTERIOR CONDITIONS AND STRUCTURAL INSTABILITY, CREWS WERE FORCED TO EVACUATE AND CONTINUE FIRE SUPPRESSION EFFORTS FROM THE EXTERIOR.

SEVEN FIRE APPARATUS ALONG WITH 23 FIRE PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE.

THE HOME IS CONSIDERED A TOTAL LOSS AND WAS RED-TAGGED.

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY..

THE CAUSE OF THIS FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photo by George Lindblade