CITY SNOW EMERGENCY TO END THURSDAY MORNING

THE SNOW EMERGENCY FOR SIOUX CITY DECLARED BY MAYOR BOB SCOTT WILL BE LIFTED ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 11TH AT 7 A.M.

AT THAT TIME, VEHICLES MAY BEGIN PARKING ON BOTH SIDES OF THE STREET, UNLESS OTHERWISE POSTED.

LOCAL RESIDENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE SNOW EMERGENCY ALERTS VIA TEXT, PHONE AND

EMAIL THROUGH THE CODE RED PLATFORM.

AN OPTION TO RECEIVE UPDATES REGARDING PUBLIC TRANSIT DELAYS AND GARBAGE AND RECYCLING DELAYS IS ALSO AVAILABLE.

TO SIGN UP, TEXT ALERTSIOUXCITY TO 99411 TO RECEIVE A DIRECT LINK TO SIOUX CITY’S COMMUNITY NOTIFICATION ENROLLMENT PAGE.