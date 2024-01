CAREER ACADEMY PARTNERS WITH HABITAT FOR HUMANITY ON NEW HOME

SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HELD A “STUD FINDER” EVENT WITH THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEDNESDAY TO CELEBRATE A NEW HOME BEING BUILT BY CAREER ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS THAT WILL EVENTUALLY BE LIVED IN BY A LOCAL FAMILY.

SHAYLA BECKER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, SAYS THE HOUSE WILL EVENTUALLY BE MOVED FROM THE HIGHWAY 75 CAREER ACADEMY TO A SITE IN RIVERSIDE WHERE THE FAMILY WILL TAKE OWNERSHIP:

NEWHOME1 OC…SCHOOL’S FINISHED. :08

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS PARTNERED WITH HABITAT TO BUILD A HOME.

CAREER ACADEMY PRINCIPAL ERIC KILBURN SAYS THE STUDENTS HAVE BEEN COMPLETELY DEDICATED TO THE PROJECT:

NEWHOME2 OC……YOUR CORE MISSION. :14

ANGELICA FAJARDO IS AN EAST HIGH SENIOR WHO HAS BEEN WORKING ON THE HOME WITH SEVERAL CLASSMATES:

NEWHOME3 OC…….GET IT RIGHT. :17

FELLOW EAST SENIOR MATTHEW LANGHORST SAYS IT’S GREAT KNOWING THEY ARE HELPING A LOCAL FAMILY BY BUILDING THE HOME:

NEWHOME4 OC……….GLAD I CAN DO THAT. :09

THE STUDENTS AND BUSINESS MEMBERS WHO HAVE HELPED SPONSOR THE PROJECT WROTE POSITIVE MESSAGES ON THE WOODEN STUDS TO THE FAMILY THAT WILL EVENTUALLY LIVE IN THE HOME.