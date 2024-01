REYNOLDS UNVEILS AMBITIOUS AGENDA IN STATE ADDRESS

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS DELIVERED HER ANNUAL CONDITION OF THE STATE ADDRESS TUESDAY NIGHT AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN DES MOINES.

REYNOLDS BEGAN BY PAYING TRIBUTE TO THE VICTIMS OF LAST WEEK’S SCHOOL SHOOTINGS IN PERRY, IOWA.

SHE SPOKE ABOUT THE HEROISM OF SCHOOL PRINCIPAL DAN MARBERGER:

STATE1 OC…….. TO HAVE HIM. :24

SHE TALKED ABOUT SUCCESSES SUCH AS THE FUTURE READY IOWA JOBS PROGRAM AND THE PRIVATE SCHOOL CHOICE EFFORT, AND THEN TALKED ABOUT PROPOSED REFORMS REGARDING AREA EDUCATION AGENCIES AND SPECIAL NEEDS AND CHILDREN WITH DISABILITIES THAT THEY HELP.

UNDER HER PROPOSAL, SCHOOL DISTRICTS WILL CONTROL THEIR SPECIAL EDUCATION FUNDS:

STATE2 OC…….SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHERS. :32

REYNOLDS STATED THAT THERE WOULD BE NO REDUCTION IN SPECIAL EDUCATION FUNDING BY THE STATE.

SHE ALSO PROPOSED INCREASING TEACHER PAY, ASKING FOR $96 MILLION DOLLARS IN FUNDING TO INCREASE STARTING PAY BRY 50% TO $50,000:

STATE3 OC…….STUDENTS SUCCEED. :19

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THAT WOULD PUT IOWA IN THE TOP 5 STATES FOR STARTING TEACHER PAY.

REYNOLDS ALSO CALLED FOR REDUCING THE 256 BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS IN THE STATE BY 43% AND UNVEILED A PROPOSAL TO FURTHER REDUCE IOWA’S STATE INCOME TAX.

SHE SAYS IOWA HAS A SURPLUS OF OVER ONE-POINT-EIGHT BILLION DOLLARS AND $900 MILLION IN RESERVE FUNDS WHICH MEANS THE STATE IS STILL TAKING TOO MUCH OF ITS RESIDENT’S MONEY:

STATE4 OC…….. 3.5%. :27

SHE SAYS THAT WOULD SAVE TAXPAYERS 3.8 BILLION DOLLARS OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS.

Audio from Iowa Public Broadcasting/File photo