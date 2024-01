NOEM FOCUSES ON TOP TEN FREEDOMS IN SOUTH DAKOTA STATE OF THE STATE

NOEM FOCUSES ON TOP TEN FREEDOMS IN SOUTH DAKOTA STATE OF THE...

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM PRESENTED A TOP TEN LIST OF THINGS BEING DONE IN THE STATE TO PROVE FREEDOM WORKS IN HER STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS TO LAWMAKERS ON TUESDAY.

NUMBER ONE ON THE LIST WAS THE FREEDOM TO WORK, HIGHLIGHTED BY HER ONGOING “FREEDOM WORKS” CAMPAIGN TO ATTRACT MORE WORKERS TO THE STATE:

NOEM SAYS ATTRACTING MORE NURSES TO SOUTH DAKOTA IS THE NEXT PRIORITY:

THE FREEDOM FOR LIFE WAS SECOND ON HER TOP TEN FREEDOMS:

KEEPING SOUTH DAKOTANS HEALTHY, THEIR RIGHT TO BE RESPECTED AND TO BE OFFERED A SECOND CHANCE ALONG WITH BETTER EDUCATION OPPORTUNITIES INCLUDING HIGHER TEACHER PAY WERE ON THE LIST.

SO WERE THE FREEDOMS TO FARM AND RANCH AND BE SECURE, WHERE NOEM TALKED ABOUT FOREIGN THREATS:

FREEDOM TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS AND FREEDOM TO ENJOY THE OUTDOORS ROUNDED OUT HER TOP TEN.

Photos & audio courtesy SD Public Broadcasting