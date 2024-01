DESANTIS TO SPEAK IN LE MARS THIS WEEK

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS WILL BRING HIS G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TO LE MARS ON THURSDAY.

DESANTIS WILL SPEAK AT 2:45 P.M. AT THE BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM PARLOR ON HIS COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS TOUR.

THE DOORS WILL OPEN FOR THE EVENT AT 2:15 P.M.

THURSDAY MORNING DESANTIS WILL SPEAK IN ROCK RAPIDS AT 12:15 P.M. IN VANDE’S BAR AND GRILL.