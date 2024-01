D-C-I RELEASES DETAILS ON OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING AT HARD ROCK RAMP

THE IOWA D-C-I HAS RELEASED DETAILS OF A FATAL OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN THE PARKING RAMP OF SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO EARLY MONDAY.

THE D-C-I SAYS AT 4 A.M ON MONDAY, A SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER WAS PARKED INSIDE THE PARKING GARAGE WHEN A WHITE TRUCK DROVE TOWARDS HIM AND RAMMED HIS PATROL VEHICLE HEAD-ON.

THE LONE MAN IN THE TRUCK, 55-YEAR-OLD SALVADOR PEREZ-GARCIA OF SIOUX CITY, EXITED THE PARKING GARAGE AND WAS MET BY OTHER RESPONDING OFFICERS.

PEREZ-GARCIA DROVE DIRECTLY AT A SECOND SIOUX CITY PATROL VEHICLE, RAMMING THAT ONE HEAD-ON.

PEREZ-GARCIA THEN EXITED THE TRUCK, SWINGING A LENGTH OF CHAIN WITH AN AFFIXED METAL OBJECT IN AN AGGRESSIVE, THREATENING MANNER.

OFFICERS TRIED TO DE-ESCALATE THE SITUATION AND PHYSICALLY DISARM HIM, BUT WERE UNSUCCESSFUL.

PEREZ-GARCIA REFUSED TO COMPLY WITH OFFICERS’ COMMANDS AND CONTINUED TO APPROACH THEM SWINGING THE OBJECT.

OFFICERS FIRED THEIR DUTY WEAPONS, STRIKING HIM.

THE OFFICERS THEN RENDERED MEDICAL AID, BUT PEREZ-GARCIA DIED AT THE SCENE.

THE INVOLVED SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS’ NAMES AND ADDITIONAL FACTS OF THE INCIDENT ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME AND THE OFFICERS HAVE BEEN PLACED ON CRITICAL INCIDENT LEAVE.

THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS INVESTIGATING THE SHOOTING.

UPON COMPLETION OF THAT INVESTIGATION, A REPORT WILL BE SUBMITTED TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE AND THE IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE FOR REVIEW.