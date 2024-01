CHANGES IN GILL HAULING TRASH PICK UP SCHEDULE

GILL HAULING HAS SUSPENDED GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION FOR TODAY (TUESDAY) DUE TO WINTER WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS.

COLLECTION FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK WILL RUN WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JANUARY 14TH.

COLLECTION FOR NEXT WEEK WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY, JANUARY 16TH THROUGH SATURDAY, JANUARY 20TH DUE TO THE MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. HOLIDAY ON MONDAY.

CONTAINERS THAT WERE NOT COLLECTED SHOULD BE LEFT CURBSIDE FOR PICK UP.

BINS LOCATED IN ALLEYWAYS CAN BE LABELED WITH YOUR ADDRESS AND MOVED TO THE NEAREST ROAD FOR PICK UP.

CONTACT GILL HAULING OR SIOUX CITY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES REGARDING BINS THAT ARE NOT EMPTIED WITHIN 48 HOURS OF THE REGULARLY SCHEDULED COLLECTION.