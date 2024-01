STUDENT CHARGED IN ALLEGED WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL THREAT

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE 14-YEAR-OLD STUDENT WHO ALLEGEDLY MADE AN ONLINE THREAT AGAINST WEST

MIDDLE SCHOOL HAS BEEN CRIMINALLY CHARGED.

THE UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE HARASSMENT, AN AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR.

ON SATURDAY, POLICE WERE MADE AWARE OF A THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

THE SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER FROM WEST MIDDLE ALONG WITH SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS WERE NOTIFIED AND THE STUDENT WHO MADE THE POST WAS IMMEDIATELY IDENTIFIED.

INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THAT THE THREAT WAS NOT CREDIBLE.

THE STUDENT HAS BEEN RELEASED TO HIS PARENTS PENDING A CASE HEARING.