RAMASWAMY LOCAL EVENTS STILL ON DESPITE SNOW (Update)

VIVEK RAMASWAMY HAS WEIGHED IN ON THE MEDICAL ISSUES OF THE U.S. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE, SAYING IT’S THE LATEST CASE OF THE GOVERNMENT NOT BEING TRANSPARENT WITH THE AMERICAN PEOPLE:

HE SAYS IF HE IS ELECTED PRESIDENT, THAT SORT OF BEHAVIOR WILL NOT BE TOLERATED:

RAMASWAMY WAS RECENTLY ENDORSED BY FORMER IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING.

BOTH ARE OPPOSED TO CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINES:

AND RAMASWAMY SAYS HE IS CONFIDENT IOWANS WILL TURN OUT TO SUPPORT HIM NEXT WEEK AT THE IOWA CAUCUSES:

RAMASWAMY DID NOT LET SNOW IN WESTERN IOWA KEEP HIM FROM SPEAKING AT FOUR STOPS ON MONDAY, INCLUDING THE HAMPTON INN IN SIOUX CITY.

UPDATED 4:12 P.M. 1/8/24

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE VIVEK RAMASWAMY ISN’T LETTING THE SNOW STOP HIS CAMPAIGN TODAY.

HE IS SPEAKING THIS HOUR AT THE HAMPTON INN AT 5555 SERGEANT ROAD:

HE WILL BE IN LE MARS AT THE PIZZA RANCH AT 3 P.M.AND THEN AT THE ORANGE CITY PIZZA RANCH AT 5 P.M. AND THEN AT THE PRIMGHAR PIZZA RANCH AT 7P.M. IN O’BRIEN COUNTY.