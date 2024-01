PILLEN PROPOSES MAJOR PROPERTY TAX CHANGES IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN SAYS PROPERTY TAXES ARE OUT OF CONTROL IN NEBRASKA, AND HE IS PROPOSING MAJOR CHANGES TO ADDRESS THAT PROBLEM:

PILLEN SAYS A STUDY GROUP OF STATE LAWMAKERS, BUSINESS LEADERS AND CITY AND COUNTY OFFICIALS SAYS SPENDING AT ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ALSO NEEDS TO BE REINED IN:

THE GOVERNOR HAS SET AN AMBITIOUS GOAL TO REDUCE STATE PROPERTY TAXES:

BESIDES A HARD CAP ON CITY AND COUNTY SPENDING, PILLEN SAYS THE TAX BASE WILL NEED TO EXPAND TO HELP REDUCE PROPERTY TAXES:

PILLEN SAYS A LOT OF CONVERSATIONS WILL TAKE PLACE WITH STATE LAWMAKERS AND OTHER OFFICIALS TO CRAFT A PLAN TO REACH HIS PROPOSED GOALS.

THIRTY-THREE VOTES WILL BE NEEDED FROM STATE LAWMAKERS TO APPROVE WHATEVER THAT PLAN TURNS OUT TO BE.