SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A POLICE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED IN THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO’S PARKING RAMP AROUND 4:00 AM MONDAY MORNING.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION, AND THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO PARKING RAMP WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

THE CASINO IS OPEN, BUT THE PUBLIC IS ASKED TO AVOID THE HARD ROCK PARKING RAMP UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

