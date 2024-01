HALEY CONCERNED OVER DEFENSE SECRETARY ABSENCE

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE NIKKI HALEY CANCELLED HER APPEARNCE MONDAY MORNING AT THE HORIZON FAMILY RESTAURANT BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORM.

HALEY DID CALL IN AND JOIN CHARLIE STONE ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE” WHERE SHE WAS ASKED ABOUT THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE BEING IN A HOSPITAL IN INTENSIVE CARE WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN NOT KNOWING ABOUT IT:

HALEY20 OC………A PEACETIME. :17

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD AUSTIN WAS PUT IN INTENSIVE CARE AFTER A SURGICAL PROCEDURE NEW YEAR’S DAY, BUT NOBODY IN THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WAS MADE AWARE OF THAT FOR SEVERAL DAYS.

HALEY SAYS THE DEPUTY SECRETARY OF DEFENSE WAS ALSO AWAY:

HALEY21 OC…….THIS ADMINISTRATION. :08

THE PENTAGON ONLY INFORMED CONGRESS AND THE WHITE HOUSE DAYS AFTER THE HOSPITALIZATION HAPPENED.

REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS ARE RAISING CONCERNS THAT IT INCREASED MILITARY VULNERABILITY AT A TIME WHEN MANY U-S MILITARY BASES IN THE MIDDLE EAST ARE FACING ATTACKS BY IRANIAN PROXY FORCES.