FIRE DAMAGES JENNINGS STREET RESIDENCE

A MONDAY MORNING FIRE IN SIOUX CITY IS BEING INVESTIGATED AS A CASE OF POSSIBLE ARSON.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO THE STRUCTURE FIRE AT 1114 JENNINGS STREET JUST BEFORE 6:30 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES AND SMOKE COMING FROM THE UPPER FLOOR OF THE TWO-STORY HOME.

ONE OCCUPANT ESCAPED AND WAS TRANSPORTED BY MEDICS TO MERCYONE WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THERE WERE NO OTHER OCCUPANTS OR PETS INSIDE THE HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

THE HOME SUSTAINED HEAVY FIRE AND SMOKE DAMAGE.

CITY OFFICIALS HAVE RED-TAGGED THE HOME.

THE SPECIFIC CAUSE OF THIS FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION, BUT POLICE SAY ARSON IS SUSPECTED.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE REMIND RESIDENTS TO CHECK THEIR SMOKE ALARMS TO ENSURE THEY WORK IN THE EVENT OF A FIRE.

ANY SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WHO WOULD LIKE A FREE SAFE HOME INSPECTION AND FREE SMOKE ALARMS CAN CONTACT SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AT 279-6377.

File photo