EXPLORERS LEASE APPROVED BY CITY COUNCIL

THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS AND THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY HAVE FINALIZED A LONG-TERM LEASE EXTENSION FOR LEWIS AND CLARK PARK.

THE AGREEMENT ASSURES FANS IN THE SIOUXLAND THAT THE EXPLORERS WILL REMAIN IN SIOUX CITY FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT NINE YEARS.

THE LEASE WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL MONDAY.

JOHN ROOST, CHAIRMAN OF THE EXPLORERS, SAYS THEY ARE GRATEFUL FOR THE SUPPORT OF THE COMMUNITY AND LOOK FORWARD TO CONTINUING TO DELIVER A GREAT EXPERIENCE EACH AND EVERY NIGHT AT THE BALLPARK WHILE ALSO BEING GREAT COMMUNITY PARTNERS,

CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THE EXPLORERS HAVE BEEN A BIG PART OF THE COMMUNITY FOR 30 YEARS, AND THEY LOOK FORWARD TO MORE PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL IN SIOUXLAND,

THE EXPLORERS OPEN THEIR 31ST SEASON IN THE SIOUXLAND AT HOME FRIDAY NIGHT, MAY 10TH AT 7:05 P.M. AGAINST THE KANSAS CITY MONARCHS.