WINTER STORM WATCH FOR METRO AREA THROUGH MONDAY

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...as of 1:20 p.m. Sunday * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible. The highest amounts should be near and especially west of I-29. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Monday night into Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.