WINTER STORM WATCH FOR METRO AREA THROUGH MONDAY

Woody Gottburg
WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
LATE MONDAY NIGHT...as of 1:20 p.m. Sunday

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
  inches possible. The highest amounts should be near and
  especially west of I-29.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest
  Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

