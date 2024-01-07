WINTER STORM WARNING FOR METRO AREA

..WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Sioux, Plymouth and Woodbury Counties. In Nebraska, Dakota County. In South Dakota, Union County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.