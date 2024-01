POLICE INVESTIGATE THREAT AGAINST WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN ONLINE THREAT POSTED BY SOMEONE AGAINST WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS THE THREAT WAS REPORTED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT BY A STUDENT WHO SAW IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

THE INDIVIDUAL WHO MADE THE THREAT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED, AND LAW ENFORCEMENT IS INVESTIGATING.

THE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTIFIED WEST MIDDLE STAFF AND STUDENTS FAMILIES SUNDAY MORNING ABOUT THE THREAT.

THE DISTRICT ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING THEY TAKE EVERY SOCIAL MEDIA THREAT SERIOUSLY AND THAT THREATS AGAINST OUR SCHOOLS ARE NOT TOLERATED, AND THE INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN MAKING THREATS FACE SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES.