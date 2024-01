IOWA LEGISLATURE CONVENES MONDAY

THE SECOND SESSION OF THE 90TH GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE IOWA LEGISLATURE WILL CONVENE MONDAY.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE BOB HENDERSON OF SIOUX CITY DOESN’T THINK IT WILL TAKE LONG FOR LAWMAKERS TO START TACKLING THE KEY ISSUES:

THE DISTRICT 2 REPUBLICAN EXPECTS SOME TWEAKING WILL TAKE PLACE ON PROPERTY TAXES:

THERE’S ALSO GOVERNOR REYNOLDS’ PLAN TO LOWER AND EVENTUALLY ELIMINATE THE STATE INCOME TAX.

REPUBLICANS CONTROL THE HOUSE AND SENATE, AND THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE, BUT AREN’T ALWAYS IN AGREEMENT ON ALL OF THE ISSUES FACING IOWA.

ONE OF THOSE IS THE DEBATE OVER CARBON PIPELINES:

THE STATE LEGISLATURE CONVENES AT 10 A.M. MONDAY IN DES MOINES.