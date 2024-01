BECAUSE OF THE THREAT OF HEAVY SNOW IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY, THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED FOR 6 P.M. MONDAY WILL BE HELD AT NOON IN THE EDUCATIONAL SERVICE CENTER, LOCATED AT 4TH AND JACKSON STREETS.

INDIVIDUALS MAY ATTEND THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING IN PERSON AT NOON OR WATCH ONLINE.

THE CLOSED SESSION OF THE SCHOOL BOARD THAT WAS SET FOR 5:15 PM MONDAY HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

File photo