VIRGIL TO SEEK IOWA 4TH DISTRICT U.S. HOUSE SEAT

A GAZA, IOWA NATIVE WHO IS A FORMER ARMY RANGER AND C-I-A OPERATIONS OFFICER HAS ANNOUNCED HE IS RUNNING AGAINST REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA.

KEVIN VIRGIL SAYS GROWING UP IN NORTHWEST IOWA’S O’BRIEN COUNTY, HE HAS THE CONSERVATIVE VALUES NEEDED TO REPRESENT THE DISTRICT.

VIRGIL SAYS HE DOESN’T THINK FENESTRA’S ACTIONS REFLECT THE RECORD OF A TRUE CONSERVATIVE.

VIRGIL SAYS HE WILL BE MORE OPEN TO LISTENING TO THE PEOPLE HE REPRESENTS.

VIRGIL WAS JOINED ON STAGE BY FORMER CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING AS HE MADE HIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

FEENSTRA DEFEATED KING IN A PRIMARY FOUR YEARS AGO AND WENT ON TO WIN THE CONGRESSIONAL SEAT.

VIRGIL IS 50 YEARS OLD AND A GRADUATE OF SOUTH O’BRIEN HIGH SCHOOL AND WEST POINT.

HE NOW LIVES IN SUTHERLAND WHERE HE STARTED A TECH COMPANY.